July 26, 2017

Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in Granville Street beating death

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

The woman accused of beating another woman to death on the Granville Strip in 2016 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Doolan entered the plea in a Vancouver court Wednesday.

Doolan was involved in an altercation with 28-year-old Lauren McLellan inside the Caprice Nightclub last August, which then spilled out onto the street.

Police said the fight outside “went to the ground,” and continued until nightclub staff intervened.

Doolan, who was with another woman at the time, then fled the scene. Police later located and arrested the pair in Gastown.

McLellan was taken to hospital with critical head injuries that later proved fatal.

Violence on the Granville strip has been a growing concern, with BarWatch calling for stricter rules after a slew of late night incidents in the area.

-With files from Paula Baker

