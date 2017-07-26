City of Regina reminding residents to consider water conservation during dry conditions

In weather like this, grass needs water every other day to be healthy. In a normal year it’s about two times a week, but it seems this year Regina residents are prepared to rack up the water bill to save their lawns.

“Our average use over the year is 75 megalitres and that is 75 million litres. Right now what we are averaging is 117 million litres,” City of Regina Director of Waterworks Pat Wilson said.

For now there is enough H20 to sustain the use, but Wilson hopes residents will consider conservation.

“If you do need to water. (Do it) in the evening, early morning, water when it’s not too windy out. Water in the middle of the day half your water is not getting to your plants so that is just a waste,” Wilson said.

Yardscape owner Jesse Hoffert makes his living making lawns look good. This year he says the extreme heat and lack of rain produce unique challenges.

“A lot of lawns have gone dormant due to the heat and a lot of people think that their grass is dying, where it’s actually just going to a dormant state, and once it gets the adequate water it will green up again,” Hoffert said.

There are some things you can do with less water and still have a lawn to be proud of.

“Mow at a higher height, maybe three inches, three and half inches, instead of bagging leave the clippings on the lawn (as) much. A good fertilizer helps with water consumption,” Hoffert said.