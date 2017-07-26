Man escapes RCMP custody in northern Saskatchewan
A man escaped from custody at the Turnor Lake RCMP detachment in northern Saskatchewan at around 1:20 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Gavin Patrick Montgrand, 19, who is charged with escaping lawful custody.
RCMP said they do not believe Montgrand poses a threat to the general public, but note he should not be approached.
The Turnor Lake man may be in the Saskatoon or Prince Albert areas, according to investigators.
Montgrand is described as indigenous, around six feet, with a medium complexion and short dark hair. He has a recent scar with stitches in the right side of his face above his cheek bone.
The escapee was last seen wearing black jeans, black sweater, black high top running shoes and carrying a bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Turnor Lake RCMP at 1-306-894-4420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
