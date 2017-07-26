Alberta government to outline new improvements to Castle parks Thursday

The Alberta government will be providing details on Thursday afternoon about recent improvements to the Castle parks area.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips is expected to outline updates that include better campsites, trails and day-use areas.

READ MORE: Province rolls out guidelines for camping in the Castle area

The province has a four-year, $20-million plan to improve infrastructure and amenities in the Castle parks, which were designated as such in January as part of the Notley government’s commitment to improve conservation and offer new experiences for the thousands of Albertans who visit the region each year.

READ MORE: Alberta to expand Castle area parks, phase out off-highway vehicles

The Castle parks are located in southwest Alberta, about 120 kilometres west of Lethbridge and about 220 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

Phillips will deliver Thursday’s update from Calgary at 1:30 p.m. MT.