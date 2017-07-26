Quadriplegic man takes flight in glider: ‘I didn’t know this was possible’

Soaring over southern Alberta in a glider was an adrenaline rush for Dale Ohler.

“Absolutely amazing! Such speed and takeoff and everything. Everything was just wild.”

It’s an unconventional activity for the 57-year-old, who was left paralyzed in a collision eight years ago.

His flight is an initiative of the Lethbridge Soaring Club based in Cowley, Alta.

Geoff Minors, president of the club, says it is actively working to raise funds for a better lift system so they can recruit more people who are wheelchair-bound.

“Who else can offer this experience to a disabled person? Flying through the air, soaring with the eagles… experiencing silent flight.”

Gliders are unique in aviation because many of them have a canopy that opens. That means anyone can be lowered into the cockpit. The rudder can also be reconfigured to hand controls instead of foot pedals.

Ohler says this flight gives him hope for more independence in the future.

He has limited use of his hands, which means he could pilot this glider solo if the club gets the support they need.

“I didn’t even realize that was a possibility. Now I’m in the plane and we’re doing it. It’s definitely a possibility.”

That means the club only needs to start with a better lift, making gliders a new frontier for Ohler to conquer.

He says he’s happy to leave his wheelchair on the ground below.

“When we take off, everything’s gone. I’m free and it’s a really sweet feeling.”

Minors hopes a new lift is just the beginning. He would like to see more facilities at the Cowley hangar, with everything from reconfigured glider controls to accessible washrooms.

“That’s important. We want to make it a pleasant experience for people and we can’t do it with what we’ve got right now.”

For this Stavely resident, fondly referred to as “Superman,” it means he’ll only need a few more super powers to live up to his namesake.