Edmonton police issue warning as violent offender released

Police issued a public safety warning Wednesday, advising that a convicted violent offender was being released and will be living in the Edmonton area.

The Edmonton Police Service is issuing the warning because it “has reasonable grounds to believe she will commit another violent offence.”

Police are seeking a recognizance order on Leanne Whitford and she will be “closely monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit.”

Whitford is a transgender woman and, prior to transition, was known as Ian Whitford.

The 35-year-old has been placed on a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

Abiding by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Must not travel outside the city of Edmonton without written permission

Must not buy, possess or consume alcohol or drugs

Must not actively participate in the sex trade industry or associate with people involved in the sex trade.

WhiTford is described as 180 cm tall, 158 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

The EPS said it issued the warning “after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.”