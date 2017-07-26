Cadets training hard this summer at CFB Gagetown

Approximately 700 cadets are taking part in training programs at the home of Canada’s military, CFB Gagetown, this summer.

The Argonaut Cadet Training Centre housed at the base is providing youth from all across Canada and overseas with several weeks of training exercises for the mind and body.

“Our course is basic sports and fitness,” explained Mayte Portilla-Villalon, who’s been instructing the cadets for the past few weeks in the program which blends grueling exercise routines with fun activities.

“We do play lots of sports just to give everybody a chance to fill each of the duties and get some practice on it.”

“It’s busy, very fast paced, but that’s good for the cadets,” said instructor Thabiso Tshabalala.

Cadets are taking part in fitness testing at CFB Gagetown today. I'm along for the ride. pic.twitter.com/8AYt7R6jGj

Fitness testing consists mainly of timed exercises such as runs, sit-ups and push-ups.

But the much more crowd pleasing activities see the cadets try their hands at fun activities they might not otherwise have the opportunity to do, such as climbing and rappelling.

“I like it because it poses a challenge,” said Josh Davidson of Halifax. “It helps you conquer your fears.”

The programs running throughout the summer vary across a wide scope.

Some specialize in expedition training and take cadets for weeks-long camping outings.

The @ArgonautCadets Mess Hall has flags from across Canada & even the Union Jack. Fitting as national & international cadets are taking part pic.twitter.com/whWO6JDgsQ — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) July 26, 2017

While the majority of the cadets are Canadian there are some international soon to be soldiers in the midst.

Brynley Mullen and James Green both made the trip from England and say they’re glad they did.

“It’s certainly very different to how we do it back in the U.K.,” said Mullen of the training. “I think it’s something that we should implement.”

“The amount of people that come up to you just on a morning and say, ‘How are you today?’,” Green explained. “We don’t tend to have that in the U.K.”

“We have, ‘I’m on my phone, leave me alone,'” he joked.

The cadets are taking part in three and six week programs which will be wrapped up by the middle of August.

