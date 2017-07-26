Dismissed appeal into pipeline project ‘disappointing’, says Chippewas of Thames First Nation Chief

The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation are disappointed with a Supreme Court ruling Wednesday morning, which dismissed their appeal into the approval of an Enbridge Pipeline expansion project.

“We know now that they’ve side-stepped our right to be heard,” said newly elected Chief Myeengun Henry, who feels there was not enough consultation during an earlier National Energy Board hearing.

By dismissing the appeal, Canada’s top court has seconded NEB’s decision to give Enbridge the green light to reverse the flow of oil and increase the capacity of its Line 9 pipeline, between Sarnia and Montreal.

Members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation waited for the news this morning at the community’s recreation centre. Henry described a feeling of devastation and hurt, upon realizing the project would go ahead despite concern about environmental impacts.

“It’s a forty-year-old pipeline,” he explained.

“[It’s] going to break some place, there’s places where they can’t do integrity digs, there are places where they can’t see the pipeline and they can’t determine that it’s safe.”

The Supreme Court ruling said the NEB did an adequate consultation with First Nations communities by reaching out to potentially impacted groups with notice about their hearing, inviting their participation.

“The Chippewas accepted the invitation… they were aware that the NEB was the final decision maker,” it reads.

But Henry told AM980 when they appeared before NEB, “not once did they tell us it was an actual consultation that would be judged on, in a Supreme Court.”

Although they’ve lost the battle before Canada’s top court, Henry said the fight isn’t over; he’s asked the company to stop operation of it’s pipeline through their territory within 30 days.

“When we were given responsibility of looking after our land, right from the time immemorial, it was to make sure it stays healthy for the generations to come,” he said.

“This fight definitely will continue to do that, even above what we understand is constitutional law. We’ll take on this spiritual battle to keep this healthy and safe for our future generations.”