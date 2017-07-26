Belleville reporter produces TVO documentary

The work of a Belleville journalist will be thrust into the provincial spotlight this Wednesday evening when a documentary that he produced debuts Wednesday at 9 p.m. on TVOntario.

Called Some Sort of Judas, the documentary by Jason Miller tells the story of murder, betrayal and the impact of violence in one of Toronto’s roughest neighbourhoods, Lawrence Heights.

It follows the story of Kevin Williams, a Toronto rapper who became the Crown’s star witness in a murder trial.

Williams testified against his friend who would later be convicted in the brutal deaths of four innocent people.

He has since gone into hiding for his own safety.

Miller, who lost his own brother to gang violence and now writes for the Belleville Intelligencer says it’s a story that had to be told.

