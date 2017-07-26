Tasha Kheiriddin Wednesday July 26th, 2017

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 26th:

Prime Minister Trudeau adorns the cover of Rolling Stone

Global National’s Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block, Vassy Kapelos says this is certainly making a splash. Kapelos reminds us that for a time under Harper’s leadership, many Canadians fawned over President Barack Obama in a somewhat similar fashion.

Loblaws says that dramatic increases in minimum wage will have a significant impact on its bottom line

Erica Alini is a money and consumer reporter with Global News, and was told be a CIBC analyst that these expenses could be offset by a small price increase. She says to expect companies to answer wage increases with widespread use of automation, like in the case of self-checkouts.

Helicopter parents are having trouble coping with summer camp season

Leslie Conrad is the Director of Clemson University Outdoor Lab’s residential summer camps in South Carolina. She says that it’s understandable and natural for parents to be curious about their child’s welfare when they’re away from home and in the care of strangers, but adds that some parents are facing separation anxiety … going so far as to smuggle phones to their children.

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.