Heat warning issued in western Saskatchewan

A heart warning has been issued in a western portion of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said a period with maximum daily temperatures near 29 C or above is expected, as well as minimum overnight temperatures near 14 C.

This period is expected to begin Wednesday and last until Friday.

People in the warned areas are advised to take the following precautions:

Heat warnings are issued when very hot temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

The federal agency said symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

For more information on health risks, contact the HealthLine at 811.

