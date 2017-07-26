Leduc, Alta. drug trafficking investigation leads to 3 arrests
A lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Leduc, Alta. has resulted in three people being charged.
RCMP said cocaine and methamphetamine valued at $11,000 were seized at two Leduc homes on July 7. Several guns and a large amount of cash was also seized.
Matthew McGawward, 28, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as a number of firearms offences.
Cory Will, 27, and Natalia Pastorino-Goicochea, 27, were also charged in connection to the investigation.
Will was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.
Pastorino-Goicochea is facing multiple charges for cocaine possession and firearms offences.
All three individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court over the next month.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.