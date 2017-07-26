Crime
July 26, 2017 2:59 pm

Leduc, Alta. drug trafficking investigation leads to 3 arrests

By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP vehicle.

Global News
A A

A lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Leduc, Alta. has resulted in three people being charged.

RCMP said cocaine and methamphetamine valued at $11,000 were seized at two Leduc homes on July 7. Several guns and a large amount of cash was also seized.

Matthew McGawward, 28, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as a number of firearms offences.

Cory Will, 27, and Natalia Pastorino-Goicochea, 27, were also charged in connection to the investigation.

Will was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Pastorino-Goicochea is facing multiple charges for cocaine possession and firearms offences.

All three individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court over the next month.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Drug Trafficking
Leduc
Leduc RCMP
Methamphetamine
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News