Leduc, Alta. drug trafficking investigation leads to 3 arrests

A lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Leduc, Alta. has resulted in three people being charged.

RCMP said cocaine and methamphetamine valued at $11,000 were seized at two Leduc homes on July 7. Several guns and a large amount of cash was also seized.

Matthew McGawward, 28, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as a number of firearms offences.

Cory Will, 27, and Natalia Pastorino-Goicochea, 27, were also charged in connection to the investigation.

Will was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Pastorino-Goicochea is facing multiple charges for cocaine possession and firearms offences.

All three individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court over the next month.