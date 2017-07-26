Saskatoon weather outlook: sizzling 30 degree heat pumps in!

Story highlights Sunny Wednesday 30 degree heat Thursday Risk of showers Friday Mixed weekend outlook

30 degree heat makes its return once again as we ride the ridge into the rest of the week!

Heat Warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the North Battleford, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake, La Loche and Buffalo Narrows areas, which may get expanded to the west later in the day.

A period with maximum daily temperatures near 29 C or above, and overnight low temperatures near 14 C or above, is expected to begin Wednesday and last through Friday before a weak cold front is forecast to move through.

The agency says to watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

A few fog patches started the day in Saskatoon with temperatures dipping back just into single digits overnight.

Sunny skies were in full swing to start the day, helping temperatures rise up into the mid 20s by noon.

Blue skies and sunshine will dominate the rest of the day with a surface high passing by as we warm up to an afternoon high in the upper 20s.

Tonight

Clear conditions stick around overnight as we cool back into low double digits.

Thursday

Saskatoon gets into the heart of the heat on Thursday with an upper ridge boosting the mercury into the low 30s by afternoon.

Once again nothing but sunshine will be the name of the game throughout the day with a high UV index, meaning exposed skin can burn in minutes, so be sure to slap on some sunscreen!

Friday

30 degree heat should linger on Friday, but we’ll get into a brief blip in the ridge, which will allow a low pressure system and trough to slide through.

The result will be a chance of showers, particularly early in the day, with some more clouds across the region as well before we should get into some sunshine again later on.

Weekend Outlook

A few models are bringing in a brief disturbance through on Saturday that may bring in mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers as we warm up to an afternoon high in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Sunday is likely to start off with some sunshine with rebounding temperatures back into the 30s, but late in the day will likely see more clouds bubble up with a very slight chance of late day showers as a system moves in.

