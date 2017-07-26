N.S. RCMP say 2nd person’s remains found at site of housefire

Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed the remains of a second person have been found at the site of a housefire in Clam Harbour that occurred Monday morning at about 9 a.m.

Police say just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, the remains were located in the home on Nebooktook Walk.

An autopsy has been conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service in Dartmouth, and police say the remains of the two people found in the home are of a man and a woman.

Emergency crews, including Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, were called to the scene after neighbours reported seeing smoke. On arrival, they found the garage on fire and flames spreading to the attached home.

After putting out the fire, emergency workers found human remains of one individual in the home on Monday night.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and the fire is still considered to be suspicious.

Const. Jennifer Clarke told Global News it’s not believed there is another body in the house at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Alexander Quon, Global News