Tiny Greens, microgreen business fills new downtown space after winning Peterborough’s ‘Win This Space’ contest

The winner of the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area’s (DBIA) “Win This Space” competition has moved on to a new stage with the opening of a storefront on George Street.

Tiny Greens offers freshly grown microgreen products like vegetables and herbs as well as juices and salads. Owner Tina Bromley says micrgreens are an excellent source of antioxidants and are an important addition to a healthy diet.

Bromley sells microgreens at farmer’s markets in Peterborough and Lakefield but felt the time was right to expand her business. She entered the “Win This Space” competition by making a video outlining her current business and her plans for the future, and she won.

“I had this feeling that if I worked really hard, and really developed it and showed the people of Peterborough what I had to offer, then I might have a chance to win it,” Bromley said.

Before opening her new store and restaurant on George Street, Bromley had to find community sponsors and finalize her business plan.

DBIA general manager Terry Guiel says her business is a great addition to the downtown. He says people come downtown to look for unique products and services like Tiny Greens’ that are not available in malls. He adds microgreens are becoming more and more popular with consumers and Bromley’s store is poised to take advantage of that demand.

“This business can get so big because microgreens are getting more popular in the marketplace,” Guiel said.

“Win This Space” is a new program sponsored in part by the Peterborough DBIA to boost economic development and stimulate new downtown storefront businesses.

New business startups compete for a year’s free rent in a storefront location. The success of Peterborough’s “Win this Space” competition has led organizers to announce that the second competition will take place this fall.