Cougar spotted in Calgary’s Willow Park community, police evacuate golf course

A cougar was spotted Wednesday morning in the southeast Calgary community of Willow Park.

Police said it was first seen near the Willow Park Starbucks at about 9:14 a.m. and was then spotted near the Willow Park Golf and Country Club.

READ MORE: Cougar attacks on dogs, horses and goats spur warning for southern Alberta residents

Multiple police officers as well as Fish and Wildlife officials were on scene working to decide next steps as of 10:30 a.m.

Police said the cougar hadn’t been spotted since about 10 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Basically naked’ Alberta man saves girlfriend’s dog from cougar

Golf course patrons were asked to leave the course while the situation unfolded.

Police said the cougar didn’t approach anyone.

More to come…