July 26, 2017 12:33 pm

Cougar spotted in Calgary’s Willow Park community, police evacuate golf course

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Officials were on scene near the Willow Park Golf and Country Club Wednesday morning after a cougar was spotted.

A cougar was spotted Wednesday morning in the southeast Calgary community of Willow Park.

Police said it was first seen near the Willow Park Starbucks at about 9:14 a.m. and was then spotted near the Willow Park Golf and Country Club.

Multiple police officers as well as Fish and Wildlife officials were on scene working to decide next steps as of 10:30 a.m.

Police said the cougar hadn’t been spotted since about 10 a.m.

Golf course patrons were asked to leave the course while the situation unfolded.

Police said the cougar didn’t approach anyone.

More to come…

