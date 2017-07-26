Heat warnings possible for northern Manitoba

WINNIPEG– A high pressure system will be settling over southern Manitoba helping to warm up the entire province.

Thursday and Friday, temperatures around the entire province are expected to climb close to 30 degrees Celsius.

That could lead to heat warnings in northern Manitoba.

Environment Canada issues warnings when two or more consecutive days are expected to reach 29° C or warmer and nighttime temperatures are expected to fall to 16° C or warmer. A warning could also be issued if humidex values are expected to reach 34 or higher for two consecutive days.

While temperatures in southern Manitoba will be similar to the North, there won’t likely be a warning as the criteria is different. Environment Canada issues heat warnings in southern Manitoba when temperatures are expected to reach 32° C or warmer for two consecutive days with overnight temperatures falling to 16° C or warmer or when humidex values are expected to reach 38 or higher for two consecutive days.

It is unlikely heat warnings would be around over the weekend. A low pressure system is approaching northern Manitoba which will bring rain and help cool the temperatures. There is also a chance a cold front develops with this system which could create some active weather in southern Manitoba as well.