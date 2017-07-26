Sun Smart Saskatchewan calls for more shade at River Landing

Sun Smart Saskatchewan says more shade is needed at Saskatoon’s River Landing area.

A shade audit by the organization at the popular riverfront destination found there was a lack of shade in key areas.

The audit found there was very little shade at the splash pad, an area used for extended periods of time by families.

Sun Smart said strategically placed umbrellas could help provide shade.

Among other recommendations made by the group are for table umbrellas to be provided at the pavilion and replacing dead trees at the amphitheatre with trees that have a wide and dense canopy cover.

Dr. Michael Schwandt, who is the deputy medical officer of the Saskatoon Health Region and chair of Sun Smart Saskatchewan, said it will give people more choices when outdoors.

“It’s not that we want outdoor spaces to be completely blanketed with shade,” Schwandt said.

“We want people to enjoy the outdoors and have the choice and opportunity to move between sunny and shady places as appropriate for their activities.”

A shade audit determines how outdoor space is used and whether existing sources of shade provide enough protection from ultraviolet rays (UVR).

“Skin cancer prevention is a matter of design and planning, to support healthy behaviours by individuals,” Schwandt said.

Shade can reduce UVR exposure by up to 75 per cent when planned correctly.