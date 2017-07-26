One killed in collision between a farm tractor and pickup near Brighton

One man is dead following a collision Tuesday night between a farm tractor and a pickup truck near Brighton, Ont.

According to Northumberland Today, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. along Northumberland County Road 41. Both vehicles were travelling westbound when they collided, sending the tractor into a ditch.

The driver was trapped underneath the tractor and had to be extricated by Brighton firefighters. He was pronounced dead at the scene which was just metres away from his residence.

The road was closed for more than seven hours as Northumberland OPP investigated.

Police have yet to release any details on the collision.

More to come.