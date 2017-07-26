Alberta RCMP investigate teen’s homicide on First Nation
Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy at the Frog Lake First Nation as a homicide.
Elk Point RCMP said officers responded to a shooting on the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement on July 19.
A short time later, police found the deceased teenager inside a vehicle along with another person who said the youth was shot.
An autopsy by the Edmonton Chief Medical Examiner determined the death was a homicide.
The youth’s identity hasn’t been released.
RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit, Elk Point RCMP and the Forensic Identification Section are taking part in the investigation.
Investigators don’t believe the homicide was a random act.
