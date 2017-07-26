Shot fired into transformer causes power outage in Warman, Sask.

A number of homes were left without power in Warman, Sask., on Tuesday after someone fired a shot into a transformer.

A SaskPower spokesperson said it happened around 2 p.m. CT.

Power was restored to most homes within 90 minutes but around 30 homes in the immediate area of the transformer shooting had no power for several hours while crews repaired the damage.

SaskPower said there have been several power outages outside of Saskatoon in recent weeks.

Those outages have been mainly caused by severe storms that have swept through the region and vehicles coming into contact with poles and lines.