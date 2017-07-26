The Morning Show – Wednesday, July 26th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 this morning? Here’s what you missed:

Raising the legal smoking age in Canada is ‘inevitable’: advocate

Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst at Canadian Cancer Society, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Family facing deportation over medical condition

Mike Drolet, Global National Toronto Correspondent, joined The Morning Show to discuss the family’s situation.

New study of NFL brains show football isn’t so great for brains

Dr. Neilank Jha, a Toronto-based physician running a clinic specializing in concussion treatment and research, joined The Morning Show to break down the study’s findings.

Parts of Toronto Island on track to officially open July 31, city says

Caryn Lieberman, Digital Broadcast Journalist for Global News, joined The Morning Show to give an update on the Toronto Island’s reopening.

Toronto International Film Festival sneak peek

Erica Vella, Digital Broadcast Journalist with Global News, joined The Morning Show to give a sneak peek into what films will be on for TIFF.

