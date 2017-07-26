Semi Crash
July 26, 2017 8:00 am
Updated: July 26, 2017 8:08 am

One hospitalized after semi goes over side of bridge, crashes into floodway

By Writer / Producer  Global News

One person was hospitalized after a semi truck crashed into the Red River Floodway Wednesday morning.

Global News
A A

One man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after his semi-truck crashed into the Red River Floodway.

A semi-truck went over the side of the floodway bridge and Highway 59 near Grande Pointe around 1:30 Wednesday morning, according to Winnipeg fire officials.

The truck fell into the floodway and the driver was trapped inside.

Fire crews worked to get him out of the truck before rushing him to the hospital.

There’s no word on his condition.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire Department
Floodway
highway 59
Semi Crash
winnipeg
winnipeg floodway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News