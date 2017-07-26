One hospitalized after semi goes over side of bridge, crashes into floodway

One man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after his semi-truck crashed into the Red River Floodway.

A semi-truck went over the side of the floodway bridge and Highway 59 near Grande Pointe around 1:30 Wednesday morning, according to Winnipeg fire officials.

The truck fell into the floodway and the driver was trapped inside.

Fire crews worked to get him out of the truck before rushing him to the hospital.

There’s no word on his condition.