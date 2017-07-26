Teens arrested after stolen vehicle strikes Peel police cruiser in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have a couple of teens in custody after a stolen vehicle collided with a police cruiser at a Mississauga school on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call from the public around 5:50 p.m. that a group of young people in a black vehicle were damaging property at Camilla Road Senior Public School, near Camilla Road and Hurontario Street.

When officers arrived, the vehicle attempted to flee the scene. It had struck the police cruiser, then lost control and crashed a second time.

“The vehicle that they were in turned out to be stolen and several individuals fled from the vehicle,” Const. Mark Fischer told AM640.

#PRPMVC King St closed between Camilla & 10, collision investigation involving stolen vehicle and #PRP cruiser

no injuries pic.twitter.com/tNjPkR1Vw2 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 25, 2017

Police arrested a couple of individuals in connection with the incident but were on scene searching for the remaining suspects around 10 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, including to the police officer of the cruiser that was struck.

Roads in the area were closed and had reopened at 11:15 p.m.