Alberta Senior Men’s Golf Championship hits Lethbridge

The best senior golfers in the province kicked off a major tournament in Lethbridge on Tuesday. The three-day Alberta Senior Men’s Golf Championship is giving spectators a show of great play at Henderson Lake Golf Course.

“This is the perfect scenario in celebration of our 100th anniversary, having the Alberta seniors here,” General Manager of Henderson Lake Golf Course Michael Plouffe said. “So we’ve been looking forward to it the last few years.”

The field features 120 players from all over the province, including several from the Lethbridge area. Amongst the local talent, is Gord Keith, who has the luxury of playing on his home course. Keith won the senior club championship at the course this year, earning an exemption to the tournament.

“It’s a lot of fun, but there’s also a lot of people watching and I’m not so happy about that,” Keith said with a laugh.

Day one saw temperatures in the mid 20’s and very little wind, making for ideal scoring conditions. Great for the players, but Plouffe hopes the windy city rears its head soon.

“I hope today showed they can score well , but then tomorrow (Wednesday) it will really test them if the wind picks up,” Plouffe said with a smile. “I’m a low ball hitter so I’d like to see the wind. You don’t want to see them tear the course up like on the PGA tour.”

For Keith, admittedly, he didn’t play his best on Tuesday. But, he still has two days to make up ground and he’s taking it all in.

“I enjoy hitting the ball hard, I enjoy making putts, I enjoy the comradery of the guys that are out here with me,” Keith said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The top 23 golfers qualify for the Canadian Senior Men’s Championship in Montreal from September 11th to 14th. The top three golfers will have the honour of representing team Alberta in the event.

The Alberta Senior Men’s Championship finishes on Thursday.