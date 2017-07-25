Okanagan forecast
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Very little change is in the forecast as an upper ridge will continue to dominate our weather pattern.
We may see a few more clouds on Wednesday when a weakening cold front pushes into BC, but there will still be plenty of sunshine.
Daytime highs will stay above seasonal through the forecast period.
Wednesday’s daytime high range: 28C to 36C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
