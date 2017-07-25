Shaw Charity Classic

Fred Funk, David Frost, Esteban Toledo among additions to 2017 Shaw Charity Classic

Another seven players have been added to the field at the Shaw Charity Classic, including some returning favourites.

Fred Funk, David Frost and Esteban Toledo have returned to Calgary for the tournament at Canyon Meadows each year since the Shaw Charity Classic started and will be back again for the fifth anniversary.

“The Shaw Charity Classic is one of my favourite events on the tour,” Funk said. He’ll be looking to improve on last year’s best finish when he placed 14th overall.

“It is in a great town and a lot of people show up for the tournament, which makes it fun for us because we love to show off.”

The trio will be joined by some other returnees, including Paul Broadhurst, Jesper Parnevik and Ian Woosnam. Each will be returning to the field for a second time since turning 50.

It will be the first trip to Calgary for Craig Perry, who celebrated two wins on the PGA Tour and was a six-time winner on the European Tour before his 50th birthday last year.

The group will further fill out a field that already includes Fred Couples and Canadians Stephen Ames and Rod Spittle.

The Shaw Charity Classic runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

