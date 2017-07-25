Berated driver shaken by conduct of Kingston Police officer

The conduct of a Kingston Police officer has been called into question by an elderly man and his son.

Thomas Bellousis was charged with ‘Driving on a closed highway,’ after he drove through a police barricade and into a flooded underpass on Gardiners Road in Kingston on Monday.

But, it’s an exchange with Kingston Police officer, Scott Schultz, which has left him shaken.

The exchange was recorded by a passerby and briefly went viral before it was taken down from social media.

“My father has been embarrassed all over the internet,” John Bellousis, son of Thomas, said.

Adding he believes his father was scared and did not know how to react.

“Having an officer of the law threaten you, I would be scared too. I’m a young individual, but if someone was yelling at me in that manner I would be scared too,” John said.

CKWS News has since obtained a copy of that video in which Officer Schultz can be heard shouting things such as “Do you see the police car? With the f–king line tape across it? F–k!”

Bellousis, who speaks very broken English, says he was trying to reach out for help – because he didn’t feel safe walking through the water on his own.

“I was scared at that time,” Bellousis said. “I was going down the water. The police was just outside of his car, there was no coming outside to say ‘hey stop driving.’”

“I don’t care, I’m going to get wet. I’ve been soaked for two and a half hours. Because of idiots like you!” Schultz said in another portion of the video.

Eventually, the officer did make his way to help the 84-year-old, and his charge has since been dropped, and an apology has been issued by Kingston Police.

Kingston Police would not comment further on the matter, saying it is currently under internal investigation.