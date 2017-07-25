Calgary man who strangled his wife in 1995 denied day parole

Day parole has been denied for a Calgary man who murdered his wife more than 20 years ago.

Wilfred Trohan, 78, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the July 1995 strangling death of his common-law wife, Joanne Kotyk.

According to the Parole Board of Canada, Trohan has completed nearly 500 escorted temporary absences from jail.

READ MORE: Convicted wife killer from Calgary granted more escorted passes from jail

He became eligible for day parole this month. In a decision dated July 6, the board granted him some unescorted passes for cultural activities and family contact, but felt it was too soon to consider day parole.

The parole board said Kotyk’s daughter spoke at the hearing, stating she “spoke passionately to the devastation” that the crime has had on her family. The board added the statement was “filled with emotion” as she described the long-term effects of Trohan’s actions. Trohan says he takes full responsibility for what he’s done.

“You told the board that when you committed your crime, you were a monster,” the decision reads.

Trohan’s case has been in the spotlight before because of early parole requirements.

READ MORE: Judge allows convicted wife killer from Calgary to apply for early parole

Under previous rules, he could have applied after serving the first 15 years. The rules changed in 2011, but no one told Trohan.

In 2016, Chief Justice Neil Wittman ruled the lack of notification was in violation of Trohan’s rights under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, opening the door to a possible faint hope hearing. It’s a step that Trohan hasn’t taken.

READ MORE: Backgrounder: the “faint hope clause”

Trohan is eligible for full parole in 2020.

(with files from Nancy Hixt)