Window washers dress as superheroes to surprise kids at a Kingston hospital

Local window washers dressed up as superheroes to surprise young patients and their families at Kingston General Hospital Tuesday morning.

“It was super cool because it was my first time ever seeing this happen and it was very fun meeting them,” said nine-year-old Ayden Barber-Reid, who is being treated for a form of leukemia.

READ MORE: Meet the ‘hero’ cop who transforms into superheroes to surprise sick kids

The workers scaled the side of the building to the pediatric ward dressed as Thor, Wonder Woman, Spiderman, Batman, and Ironman.

Hospitals can be a scary place, especially for children. That’s why staff decided to transform the entire pediatric unit for “Superhero Day” to celebrate some of the hospital’s super kids.

Staff say they all have their own strengths and powers to help them fight every day.

“They’re fierce, they’re competitors, even in the playroom you see them playing back and forth with their air hockey. They’re just so strong,” said Pediatrics, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Program Manager Kerri-Lee Bisonette.

WATCH BELOW: Stanley Cup champion Kris Letang visits sick kids at Sainte-Justine Hospital

“One of our coping strategies is doing superhero poses with kids prior to a painful procedure to kind of gain your inner strength, ” added Child Life Specialist Kate Stewart.

“Really does make a world of difference and these superheroes truly, truly are superheroes, it was magical,” said Ayden’s grandmother Sandy Turcotte, who went on to say having superheroes come and visit is something she and her grandchild won’t soon forget.