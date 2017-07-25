Two men arrested, woman hospitalized after stabbing outside London Goodwill

Two men have been arrested and a woman sent to hospital after a stabbing outside London’s Goodwill Industries.

According to witnesses at the scene, the altercation took place at around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just west of Wellington and Horton streets, south of downtown London.

READ MORE: Three arrested following early morning stabbing in northeast London

One of the men was involved in an argument with a woman, escalating to the point where she was “slashed in the neck,” one witness, Alannah Hickson said.

“It was over an argument that progressed from the side of the building all the way around to the front, and then off the property. Security was here trying to get them to clear up and everything, and that’s where the attack happened.”

Two adult males arrested in relation to weapons investigation at Horton near Wellington. Female transported to hospital. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/ePq0Zv8Fjt — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) July 25, 2017

Hickson said two males were arguing, and the stabbing occurred after the female reacted to one of the males punching the other.

London Police Service spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough said late Tuesday afternoon that charges are pending, and that the investigation is ongoing.

The area was cordoned off with a number of police officers on site.

READ MORE: London woman, 45, charged in violent attempted robbery

An investigator was on the scene at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday photographing some items at the scene of a stabbing, including a purse with an article of clothing in it.

The investigator was heard by an AM980 reporter asking a witness about blood splatters.

Police were unable to confirm the status of the woman or nature of her injuries.