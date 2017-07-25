Buffalo Narrows region dealing with 1 in 100 year rainfall

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is warning of the effects of a significant rainfall in the Buffalo Narrows region.

112 millimeters of rain fell in Buffalo Narrows, much of which happened over a 12-hour period. This rainfall event is a 1 in 100 year episode.

As a result, the Churchill River will be seeing a significant flow increase, even though the river was holding at peak levels in many places.

Meanwhile, drought-like conditions continue in southern Saskatchewan, with no rain in the forecast.

Patuanak, Sask. and upstream are expected to be the most affected by the rising water levels. Residents are being advised to prepare their property for flooding, and people who don’t have a lot of experience around water should avoid the watercourses due to deep, fast water.