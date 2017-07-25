Entertainment
July 25, 2017 2:51 pm
Updated: July 25, 2017 3:20 pm

Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dead at 90

By Staff The Associated Press

Legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara pose for photographers backstage at the taping of an ABC TV special "Sinatra: 80 Years My Way" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on November 19, 1995.

LOS ANGELES – Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at 90.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, says she died Tuesday of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home.

A former model and Las Vegas showgirl, Barbara Sinatra was a prominent Palm Springs socialite in her own right before she married Sinatra in 1976.

They remained wed until his death in 1998.

Together they founded the centre that bears her name.

The non-profit has provided therapy to more than 20,000 young victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse since opening in 1986.

Thoresen says Sinatra remained active at the centre until recently, raising funds and visiting with the children.

