Tasha Kheiriddin Monday July 25th, 2017

Considering the Wettlaufer inquiry, is the entire long-term care home industry in Ontario due for closer inspection?

In 2014 were more nearly 1,300 critical incidents reported in long-term care homes in Ontario. Teresa Armstrong, NDP MPP for London-Fanshawe and Critic for Seniors Affairs, Home and Long Term Care believes that, in addition to the Wettlaufer inquiry, the quality of the entire long-term care industry is due for a more sedulous examination?

New regulations for condos

Joe Vero is the President of Vero Property Management and he believes that purpose of the guidelines as to ensure that every condominium is held to acceptable standards.

Should surrogate motherhood be thought of as work? Should it be paid work?

Stephanie Plante is a surrogate mother and is 34 weeks pregnant. She feels that pregnancy takes a toll on the human body. Plante says that “compensation” shouldn’t be a dirty word, and that the subject is at least worthy of open and frank discussion.

Celebrating 100 years of paying income tax, by questioning if we should

When it was introduced, the Income Tax Act was an eleven page document introduced as a temporary measure to provide for Canadian war coffers. Aaron Wudrick is the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says we need to re-evaluate income tax.

