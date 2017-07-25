World
July 25, 2017 2:44 pm

Police arrest California man accused of leaving newborn in parking lot

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Two barber shop employees found an infant in a car seat in a Northern California strip mall parking lot on Monday. Police have arrested a man believed to be the father of the 16-day-old baby.

Police arrested a man they believe to be the father of a 16-day-old baby who was left in a Northern California strip mall parking lot.

According to NBC news affiliate KNTV, the baby was found on Monday by two barber shop employees who noticed a car seat in the Suisun City strip mall lot. They called police after realizing a baby was in it.

Wendell Cooper, a witness, said she saw somebody pull up, take the baby out and drive away. Police used surveillance video to get the vehicle’s licence plate.

Police later took 18-year-old Daniel Mitchell into custody on probable cause for child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

The baby was airlifted to a children’s hospital as a precaution due to redness in one eye. Police say the infant is in critical but stable condition.

