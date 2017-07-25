RCMP search for missing Airdrie woman Delores Catherine Hanley

RCMP are hoping the public may have information about an Airdrie, Alta. woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Mounties said Tuesday that Delores Catherine Hanley, 41, was last seen leaving her residence on July 15.

Police said she was with an “unidentified man,” about 50 to 60 years old, and driving a small white car.

Hanley is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 140 pounds, with a thin build and long black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers.