Vernon preparing to host its 4th annual military tattoo

Preparations are underway in Vernon, B.C. for the annual Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The annual musical event takes place at the Kal Tire Place in Vernon this Saturday and Sunday.

“A musical tattoo is a demonstration of military drumming, piping and skills,” explained event spokesperson Tricia Cooney, in a media release.

“What makes the Okanagan Military Tattoo event so spectacular this year are the sheer numbers of pipers, drummers, musicians, military bands, and multicultural dancers from across Canada – over 600 performers paying tributes to our military past and present. With the celebration of Canada’s 150 years, Vernon’s 125 years, and Vimy Ridge commemoration 100 years nothing could be more timely.”

There are two performances this year: Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.