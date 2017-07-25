Regina woman appeals for help after her mother’s urn was stolen

Kristin Vogel said it feels like she’s lost her mother again. Her mother, Rohnda Ermel, passed away after a battle with ovarian cancer last December.

On Monday, Vogel’s home was broken into and her mother’s urn is among the stolen items.

“She’s a single parent that raised me. We were best friends and we did everything together,” Vogel said.

“To not know where [her ashes] are is devastating to me. She was such an incredible lady to think that her ashes might be in the garbage, or that someone smashed them. Just that they’re not with people that care about her, I can’t even describe what that feels like.”

Her husband searched the alley near their Churchhill Downs home for the urn, but didn’t find anything. Vogel has put out a call for help on Facebook that has been shared well over 2,000 times.

She’s asking that whoever took the urn or knows anything about it put it in her mailbox, or turn it into police or a funeral home so it can return home.

Vogel said she believes that whoever took the urn didn’t realize what it was. The urn is a grey, ceramic box, which features the image a silhouette of a person with their arms stretched-out that gradually turns into a bird and flies away.

On top of all this, Vogel booked a trip last week to Mexico so she could scatter a portion of her mom’s ashes.

“My mom and I always went to Playa del Carmen together almost yearly,” Vogel explained.

“One of the things she had said, jokingly thought out the years, was if she passed away she would want her ashes, some of them to be let go on the beach at Playa del Carmen.”

Vogel planned to scatter the ashes this November.

“It’s really important that if they’re anywhere that I get them back and we can do that. Not just for my mom, but for me it’s like a last final goodbye and part of the grieving process and letting go for me,” Vogel said.