Calgary police to update HR action plan progress at Tuesday’s commission meeting

Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin and the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) chair are set to speak to local reporters following July’s public meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The agenda includes an update from the police service on their HR action plan report, which is scheduled to last an hour.

The action plan was first released at the November meeting and aims to address the commission’s seven-point priority plan on gender equity. The plan references recommendations outlined in the 2013 CPS workplace review, which sparked much controversy after allegations of harassment surfaced in 2016.

The January CPC meeting included an emotional statement from a 14-year veteran of the CPS. Jennifer Magnus tearfully announced her plans to resign, citing bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace.

At the time, Chaffin refused to accept the resignation and repeated his vow to effect positive change in the culture at CPS.

“[We are] three years into the work now making sure we understand exactly where the issues lie and how to start fixing them,” he said at the time. “We’re very much at the precipice of being able to start and address those issues with programs and measurables to start to go down that path of changing culture in the organization.”

Magnus officially stepped down in March.

