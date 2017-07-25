Kenny G to play Centennial Hall in December

The most recognizable name in modern instrumental music is coming to London, Ont.

Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2017 will take the stage at Centennial Hall on Friday, Dec. 15.

The multi-platinum artist is one of the bestselling artists of all time, with over 75-million records sold worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be made available at the Centennial Hall Box Office in person, over the phone at 519-672-1967, or online.

They range in price from $71.50 to $87.50.

Kenny G recently made headlines in April, when he performed an impromptu concert on a Delta Airlines flight to help raise money for charity after learning his seatmate had lost a daughter to brain cancer.