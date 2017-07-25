Entertainment
July 25, 2017 2:45 pm

Kenny G to play Centennial Hall in December

By News Announcer  AM980

Kenny G performs during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Gala premiere of 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives' at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The most recognizable name in modern instrumental music is coming to London, Ont.

Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2017 will take the stage at Centennial Hall on Friday, Dec. 15.

The multi-platinum artist is one of the bestselling artists of all time, with over 75-million records sold worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be made available at the Centennial Hall Box Office in person, over the phone at 519-672-1967, or online.

They range in price from $71.50 to $87.50.

Kenny G recently made headlines in April, when he performed an impromptu concert on a Delta Airlines flight to help raise money for charity after learning his seatmate had lost a daughter to brain cancer.

