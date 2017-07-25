IIU looking for witnesses to officer involved shooting
WINNIPEG — The Independent Investigation Unit is looking for witnesses into Monday’s high-speed chase that ended with one man shot by police.
The IIU is called in whenever there is a serious incident involving a police officer.
READ MORE: Man shot after police chase
Around 11 am Monday Winnipeg Police were called to La Verendrye street for reports of a man with a gun.
When officers arrived a car on scene fled.
The high-speed pursuit ended in a collision on Archibald street where a 26 year-old suspect was shot.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any further details on his condition.
On Tuesday the IIU made a public plea for anyone with information or video footage to contact the IIU.
Its toll free number is 1-844-667-6060.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.