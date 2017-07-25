IIU
July 25, 2017 12:09 pm
Updated: July 25, 2017 12:14 pm

IIU looking for witnesses to officer involved shooting

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Police closed down Archibald Street after an officer involved shooting.

Riley McDermid / Global News
WINNIPEG — The Independent Investigation Unit is looking for witnesses into Monday’s high-speed chase that ended with one man shot by police.

The IIU is called in whenever there is a serious incident involving a police officer.

Around 11 am Monday Winnipeg Police were called to La Verendrye street for reports of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived a car on scene fled.

The high-speed pursuit ended in a collision on Archibald street where a 26 year-old suspect was shot.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any further details on his condition.

On Tuesday the IIU made a public plea for anyone with information or video footage to contact the IIU.

Its toll free number is 1-844-667-6060.

 

