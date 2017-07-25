MP says not enough being done to deal with abandoned vessels on Canada’s coasts

A British Columbia MP is pushing the federal government to move on a promise to deal with vessels abandoned on Canada’s coasts.

New Democrat Sheila Malcolmson says an existing legal loophole means abandoned vessels will continue to be a problem often dealt with by municipal and provincial governments.

READ MORE: Ottawa announces contract to remove and dispose of rusted and derelict MV Farley Mowat

She brought her campaign to Nova Scotia on Tuesday, where money and years of effort have been spent dealing with such high-profile cases as the MV Miner in Cape Breton and the MV Farley Mowat in Shelburne.

Malcolmson has tabled a bill she says would address the legal hole by fixing vessel registration, piloting a vessel turn-in program and supporting local salvagers and vessel recycling.

READ MORE: Ottawa to announce new program targeting Canada’s abandoned boats

She says the bill would also make the coast guard responsible for directing the removal of all abandoned vessels.

Last month, the federal government announced $6.85 million in funding over five years to help address the problem posed by abandoned vessels.