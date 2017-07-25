Ottawa kicks in $66 M towards Nova Scotia highway twinning project

The federal government has announced nearly $66 million in funding for a project to twin 22.6 kilometres of Highway 103 in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia is providing the rest of the $140 million in funding announced on Tuesday to expand the highway between Upper Tantallon and Ingramport.

Work is to be done in two stages beginning next spring and is expected to be complete in 2023.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison says the upgrades will improve safety and decrease congestion that contributes to greenhouse gas emissions on the key transportation route along Nova Scotia’s south shore.