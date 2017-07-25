Milky Way, northern lights captured in photos of Nova Scotia’s night sky

Nova Scotia might be known as Canada’s ocean playground but its sky is on full display in a series of photos from photographer Barry Burgess.

He took the photos on different nights and started shooting the aurora borealis or northern lights on July 17.

Burgess drove three hours to Arisaig, N.S., in an attempt to avoid that night’s fog and capture the beautiful colours that were predicted to be on display.

“I had this location in mind since I knew the arch was there and I could include the arch in the composition while facing north,” Burgess wrote in an email to Global News. “The lights under the arch are from lights on the wharf and the lighthouse across the water reflecting off the water.”

The photos of the Milky Way were captured on Sunday night and taken from Kejimkujik Seaside Adjunct.

Burgess says he chose the location because he wanted to take advantage of the clear night sky and lack of light pollution in the area.

Light pollution is caused by artificial light and can block out the stars or details in the night sky.