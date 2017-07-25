3 people seriously injured in Stoney Nakoda crash

Three people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Stoney Nakoda reserve on Tuesday.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the reserve, located between Calgary and Banff, Alta.

Calgary EMS said at least three people were in the vehicle. The 911 caller told first responders that two of the victims had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The other two suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not known if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.