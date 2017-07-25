Nova Scotia man charged with animal cruelty: SPCA

After a series of public complaints, a man from Falmouth, N.S., has been charged with animal cruelty and has had several dogs seized.

The Nova Scotia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NS SPCA) says Duncan David Sinclair has been charged with causing an animal to be in distress and failing to provide adequate medical attention when an animal was wounded or ill.

Sinclair is set to be arraigned in Windsor Provincial Court on Oct. 3. He filed an appeal of the seizure order in attempt to get his dogs back.

That hearing happened on Monday, though Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief inspector with the NS SPCA, says a decision isn’t expected until at least Thursday.

If Sinclair’s appeal fails, the animals will remain in the custody of the NS SPCA.