1 dead, another injured after fire at seniors’ residence in Toronto’s west end

One person is dead and another was injured following a two-alarm blaze at a seniors’ residence in Toronto’s west end early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. at 35 Shoreham Drive near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West in the city’s Black Creek neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire Services said they arrived and discovered heavy smoke coming from the 8th floor.

Firefighters located a woman in her 60’s in the hallway and the person was brought down for treatment. Toronto Paramedics confirm she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.