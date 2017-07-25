Alberta man accused of sexually abusing daughters could see case go directly to trial

There may not be a preliminary hearing in the case of an Alberta man accused of sexually abusing his three daughters.

The Crown prosecutor has filed a direct indictment, which means the case may go directly to trial.

There will also be a change in venue. While on Monday morning the case was heard in Evansburg, the 41-year-old will make his next appearance in an Edmonton courtroom. That’s slated for Aug. 4.

The man will not be identified in order to protect the identities of the alleged victims.

He’s accused of keeping his family virtual prisoners on a compound in Evansburg, sexually assaulting his daughters, selling one of them for sex and filming the act. Several guns were also found on the property.

He was arrested in November and charged with several offences, including human trafficking, sexual assault and weapons charges.

