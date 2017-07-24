Okanagan couple loses home and beloved business

Hermida and Ralph Smith are among the Lake Country residents who lost their home to the devastating wildfire that swept through the community more than a week ago.

“That was the worst day of my life,” Hermida Smith said.

Their home on Nighthawk Road was one of eight that was destroyed in the July 15 wildfire.

The couple has lived there for 19 years.

“There are no words,” Herminda said. “I am speechless every time I see it.”

For Ralph Smith, this isn’t the first time he’s had to deal with hardship.

He became paraplegic more than 20 years ago in a car crash. He said the incident taught him that there can always be worse things in life.

“The car accident toughened me up a bit,” Ralph said. “Everything can be rebuilt. You start over again and just keep going.”

The couple lost more than just their home; the pair operated a long-running bed and breakfast they cherished.

“We created a lot of good memories here,” Hermida said. “And we became friends with all of our guests and those memories will stay with us forever.”

The fire was human-caused but what exactly started it is still being investigated.