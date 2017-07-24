Vernon woman sentenced for making up robbery to cover up stealing from her employer

A Vernon woman who made up a story about an armed robbery at the store where she worked to cover up her own theft was sentenced on Monday.

Corrina Ann Beal, 40, was given a six-month conditional sentence, a jail term served in the community. That means Beal will be required to comply with court imposed conditions including 60 days of house arrest.

She was also ordered to pay restitution that will go to her former employer.

Last November, Beal called police to report an armed robbery at the business where she worked, Vernon Cash Solutions.

That triggered a significant police response. Officers set up a containment area.

However, once they talked to Beal’s employer the next day it became clear her story was false. Video surveillance showed Beal pocketing money herself before calling the cops.

$1,674.20 was taken from the business.

Beal plead guilty to two charges including theft under $5,000.

“I’m truly sorry. You’ll never see me in here again,” Beal told the court.

Beal’s lawyer noted she was remorseful and the incident happened when she was under significant stress. He asked the court for a discharge which would have left her with no criminal record.

However, the judge ruled a stiffer sentence was warranted.

“In my view this is not a spontaneous or momentary offense. This is a serious crime committed very deliberately,” said Judge Mayland McKimm.